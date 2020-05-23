The naming of Anahuac ISD teacher grant winners is always the highlight of the year for AISD Education Foundation Board and 2020 was no exception. Several teachers were given funds for a variety of innovative program, products or projects.
One of the grants is given in the name of Rusty and Tricia Penick. Another grant is given In memory of several local citizens who have passed away.
“We are so thankful for all of you who have bought purse drawing tickets or fish fry tickets, attended Dueling Pianos or just wanted to donate to the Foundation,” said Board President Linda Tinnerman.
“Your support has enabled the Foundation to award more than $25,000 in grants this year.”
Below is the grant information for Anahuac Elementary and Anahuac High School – no applications were received from Anahuac Middle School this year.
Anahuac Elementary:
• Innovation and Differentiation in Math Stations - $3,259.74. Teachers Melissa DuBois and Adrian Whittington.
• Guided Math in Action - $1,579.98. Teachers Cherie Burns and BJ Garcia.
• Music Mastery and Creativity - $1,855. Teacher Courtnay P. Gesford
• AES Sensory Garden - $1,223.83. Teacher Laura Carrington.
• Play-based Learning - Initiating Student-led Activities - $ 881.23. Teachers Holly Nelson, Crystal Almanza, Brandy Henicke and Christine Gillie.
• Sensory Station for ECSE - $1,500. Teacher English Lancon.
Anahuac High School:
• Anatomy & Physiology Models. - $ 5,000. Teacher Tish Hankamer.
• Reaching the Black Sky - $5,000. Teacher Kirk Moore. The grant is given In Memory of several local citizens.
• Centiport MS Office Certification Test - $5,000. Teacher Carrie Mitchell. The grant is given in the name of Rusty and Tricia Penick.
