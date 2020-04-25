The Harris County Department of Education made a trip to JD Walker Head Start school Friday to hand out care boxes to various families.
Head Start is a program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and families.
The care boxes are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Venetia Peacock, the Senior Director of Head Start – Harris County, said their organization served 184 parents.
Along with food, hand sanitizer, medical masks, gloves and books were also provided.
“Our families are already at risk and are used to having their students having two meals a day with us,” Peacock said.
Head Start also provides diapers and formula as necessary.
“Now they are having to stay home to stay safe and many of them are unable to work,” Peacock said. “This is to support them in any way that we can right now.”
The boxes contained foods to offer families meals that can last approximately a week.
After one round of visits to all the area Head Start facilities, Heart Start had served 6,000 meals.
Those who receive these gifts are grateful.
One recipient, Olga Magallon, fosters a number of children.
“I have 10 children in JD Walker and this has been very helpful to my family,” Magallon said. “We are very appreciative. The teachers and the staff have been very helpful, and every little bit helps to be honest with you. They are provided good fruit and snacks for the kids. A lot of the fruit cups were gone – you can’t find it on store shelves. This is very helpful for the family.”
The main goal is to just survive this trying time.
“My son has been going on to that school for two years and it’s a wonderful school,” Dewanna Lewis said. “For me it’s been really helpful. They were helpful when Christmas came and helped with the parents who were less fortunate. That was also a big blessing. It’s a good program that is very helpful and giving.
“During this time we need to pull together.”
Upcoming food fairs
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, at Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St., while supplies last.
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, at Hillside Church, 12319 Highway 146 in Mont Belvieu, while supplies last.
May 6: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St., until supplies last.
