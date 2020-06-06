Town Square Fitness is set to get back in motion if at least with some forward motion beginning next week.
The opening will be in a modified, beta-testing manner according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Specialist Shontele Williams.
The schedule is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Dance fitness will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays while POUND class is set for Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We will begin this month with modified programming,” Williams said. “On Monday and Tuesday, the classes will remain virtual, then Wednesday and Thursday, live at Town Square at the normal time.”
The department felt more secure in being able to move forward and begin the fitness classes anew while the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the nation’s conscience.
“Our instructors Momo Foster, Reanna Arreola and Tisma Bradford have been hosting Facebook Live and Zoom classes since the CDC set the guidelines and regulations,” Yvette Alvarado, Marketing and Special Events Coordinator for the city, said. “Their following has been anxious to conduct live sessions in the safest manner possible. In addition, this model will allow us to gauge participant interest and plan accordingly moving forward.
“Therefore, they were willing to begin to get back into a normal routine and try live classes. Regardless, we will still be adhering to CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and the general public. We are so honored to have instructors that are truly here to help keep Baytown healthy and active, while having a blast.”
With the two classes held at the downtown Town Square, social distancing will be conducive to the setting in place.
“At Town Square we have plenty of room to social distance,” Williams said. “Our classes prior to COVID 19 required a lot of space in between attendees due to the techniques and movements required. If the classes grow we have the capabilities to move to a larger outdoor location.”
Williams said that six-foot distancing, tape and painted reminder markers, attendees and instructors wearing masks until class starts and available hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray will be just part of the precautions made.
For the POUND class, rip stix are required.
“Any loaned equipment will be sanitized before class begins,” Williams said. “Disinfectant sheets will be given to attendee to assure cleansed. Once class is over, the attendee will drop rip stix in a bucket with hospital grade disinfectant.”
Only the instructor will be allowed on stage, no sign in will be necessary and a waiver will be posted, staff must wear a mask, classes will start and end promptly and classes will be dispersed immediately following its conclusion.
Restrooms will be disinfected before class begins and remain locked until someone needs to use it.
“We decided it was time to bring the community together again,” Williams said. “Many individuals have been quarantined and isolated or may have limited use of technology, this allows people to get out and be active.”
