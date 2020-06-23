Rotary Club of Baytown President Sheila Crawford closed her year of service recapping the charity of the club and how it adapted to acknowledge the changing needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic and she presented three special awards:
• The David Kadjar Dedicated Service Award to Carol Skewes, and
• Rotarian of the Year to Sergeant at Arms Jim Ferris.
Since last July, the club participated in service projects including:
• Global Exchange Students from Siberia, Russia
• Shot for Tots
• Partners in Education – DeZavala Elementary
• Guerrero Eye Clinic
• Book Drive
• A21 Walk for Eliminating Human Trafficking
• Christmas Baskets
• ‘Spring has Sprung’ dance for special needs students
• Jailbreak Run
• Hearts and Hands Food Bank Distribution
• First Responders Fire/EMS Appreciation Lunch
• Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Lunch & Sponsorship to Washington, D.C.
The club has made donations in the past 12 months to:
• Bahamas Hurricane Dorian relief
• Rotary District 5890 Music Project
• Scholarship for El Paso Walmart shooting victims
• ESSI Annual Human Trafficking awareness
• iPads to Houston Hospitals for COVID-19 healthcare workers
• Donation to Houston Methodist Hospital for Plasma Transfusion Research for COVID-19
• Donation to United Way COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help needs in our community
• Hearts and Hands of Baytown Trailer to transport food
• Living Water International (sponsored water well)
• Donation to Cody Stevens Foundation for heart scans of local athletes
• Sponsorship to send Sterling band students to Sugar Bowl
Crawford thanked all outgoing directors:
President Elect Dr. Tom Kelchner, President Nominee Melissa Reabold, Secretary Daryl Fontenot, Assistant Secretary Dave Smith, Treasurer Debbie Busch, Sergeant-at-Arms Jim Ferris, Cindy Lipps and Past President Suzanne Heinrich.
Incoming directors will be installed virtually Thursday to start the new Rotary year.
