The Rotary Club of Highlands installed new officers for 2020-21 June 19. Judge Mike Parrott was the installing officer for the banquet, hosted by Robert and Ann Woodall. Larry White led the group in prayer, then Denise Smith led the pledge of allegiance. The event was catered by Catfish on Wheels.
Scott Rainey, District Governor-Elect gave a welcome from the district and commended the Rotary Club of Highlands on their work for the year. Numerous recognitions and awards were presented to various members for their contributions as well as perfect attendance awards.
