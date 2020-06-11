The San Jacinto Museum of History reopens on June 12 after 85 days of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All visitors are required to wear a mask. Adults may decide if their children under 5 years of age will wear a mask.
Dates open:
• June 12 through June 14 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• June 18 through June 21 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission:
• Adults and children 12 and older $10
• Children 4 to 11 years of age will be charged $5
• Children 3 and under will be free of charge
Visitors must wash or sanitize their hands as they visit at the museum. During the initial opening, admissions are limited to 100 visitors at any given time. Check website for updates www.sanjacinto-museum.org.
