Pilot member Kathy Young, Raffle Chair, and special guest Baytown Assistant Chief of Police, David Alford, who drew the winning ticket stubs. The two winners — Pat Gersteman (Pilot member) and Anna Kay Tallent — received $500 each in various business cards.
Pilot Club of Baytown’s most recent fundraising raffle was coordinated by Pilot member Kathy Young and was held on Aug. 1.
Baytown Assistant Chief of Police, David Alford, drew the winning ticket stubs. The two winners received $500 each in various business cards. Winners were Pat Gersteman (Pilot member) and Anna Kay Tallent. The drawing was held in Kathy Young’s Merle Norman store in Baytown. Several Pilot members were also in attendance. The drawing activities can be seen on Facebook Live, narrated by Pilot President, Susan Pitts, and filmed by Pilot Past President and Webmaster, Gladys Pryor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.