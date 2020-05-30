San Juana Cano and her family have relied on the physicians and nurses of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for their health care needs for over 40 years. A cancer diagnosis during a pandemic gave that reliance even greater significance.
A native of San Antonio, Cano, 68, and her husband of 52 years, Ismael, raised six children after moving to Baytown from the small Rio Grande Valley town of Alamo. Cano said when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and began treatments in November 2019 she knew she could put her faith in the doctors and nurses at the Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Baytown to help her get through the most serious health scare of her life.
“We’ve been going there since we moved to Baytown and we’ve never had any complaints,” Cano said. “We’ve always trusted everybody there, from the doctors and nurses all the way to the cleaning and maintenance people. They work with me and ask me questions. Whatever the doctor tells me to do, that’s what I do. They have always treated us so well.”
Under the care of oncologist/hematologist Dr. Cesar De Las Casas, Cano is receiving chemotherapy treatments in the cancer center’s infusion therapy facility. She says while the coronavirus pandemic initially made thoughts of going to the hospital a bit more stressful, the safety and cleaning practices employed by the cancer center staff make it easy to relax and focus on improving her health during the chemo sessions.
“The cancer center staff have been great. They do so many things to make sure everything is safe and clean for us patients,” Cano said. “They are very caring, very concerned and very clean.”
Houston Methodist Baytown has implemented a thorough regimen of safety precautions in its clinics and doctor offices to ensure that patients receive care in the safest and cleanest environment possible, including:
•Screening all patients for symptoms and exposure risk
•Minimizing the number of patients we are seeing per day in our clinics by expanding virtual services and staggering in-person appointments
•Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-recommended testing for our employees
•Screening all patients upon arrival with temperature checks and an exposure questionnaire
•Wearing personal protective equipment while providing patient care
•Redesigning waiting rooms and check-in lines for social distancing
Effective June 1, each patient will be allowed one designated visitor who must be 18 or older. The designated visitor is not allowed to change during the patient’s stay. Compassionate exceptions will be made as appropriate. Patients who have tested positive or are under evaluation for COVID-19 will not be permitted visitors.
Cano, retired after a career working for a Baytown area cleaning service, said thanks to the great care she receives at the cancer center, she and Ismael are looking forward to spending many years with their 11 grandkids. She adds that anyone needing medical treatment should not let apprehension over the COVID-19 pandemic prevent them from receiving the care they need at Houston Methodist Baytown.
“They are wonderful people who work so hard to make sure everything is safe and clean for us,” Cano said. “I just don’t know what I would do without them.”
For more information on the full range of services at the Houston Methodist Cancer Center at Baytown, visit houstonmethodist.org/Baytown, or call 346-292-2060.
