Thanks to its online services, the Stratford Library in Highlands is seeing a surge in activity.
Branch Manager Brandy Sheffield said the library saw a 30% increase in digital library usage in March with 5,583 new cards created in the last 30 days. In fact, over the last two weeks, the library has had its highest circulating days in 15 years with an average of 9,400 digital items circulating per day.
“I think it will change how people view library usage,” Sheffield said. “People have traditionally thought of libraries as just being physical books, but with the increased awareness and need for digital libraries, people are seeing a new value in library access. They are also seeing that libraries can offer so much more than just books.”
Despite being closed to the public, residents of Harris County can apply for a library card online through the library site and it opens a whole world of activity to help spend meaningful time through the shutdown.
Sheffield said with the card, users have access to 140,000 eBooks and audio titles available in Overdrive plus eAudiobooks available in RBdigital, streaming video via Kanopy and read-alouds for the kids in Tumblebooks.
Given the circumstances, Sheffield said the library is thrilled to be able to offer as much access to information and materials as it can.
“We also have reference services available,” she said.
The services can be found at https://www.hcpl.net/page/chat-librarian. The librarians continue to work remotely in an effort to answer questions and help customers as much as possible.
While thousands are suddenly jumping on the bandwagon to access services, Sheffield said the library is not surprised given that it always knew what it had to offer.
“We have known the importance of libraries in every community,” she said. “However, a time like this has given us the opportunity to share our love of libraries with our customers. We hope that this changes the way people view libraries in the future.
To get a free digital library card, fill out the online form at https:www.hcpl.net/services/iknow-card.
