Pirates Bay Water Park will introduce its new NinjaCross obstacle course feature when it opens for the 2020 season — but it’s not known exactly when that will be.
Baytown aquatics director Jenna Stevenson said preparations have continued for the new season, but an opening date will depend on guidance from state and county officials and a determination of when opening is safe.
When visitors do get to visit the park they will see the brightly colored arches of the new attraction in addition to a fresh new look for much of the park, which had extensive off-season painting and sprucing up to get ready for its 10th-anniversary season.
Look for a new shade structure in front to protect people in line, bright new blue-and-white stripes on the lighthouse above the entrance and a brighter parrot, pirate and pirate ship inside.
The biggest change, though, is the NinjaCross attraction where the lily pad crossing used to be.
The course can have six to eight obstacles that will hang from a frame above the water, Stevenson said. Each side of the frame will have the same obstacles so users can race one another.
While there are similar NinjaCross courses already in place in Germany and Japan, this is the first to be installed in the United States, Stevenson said.
Obstacles will be such things as overhead rings, hoops to swim through and horizontal ladders.
The course will be available every day, she said, but one of its convenient features is that its obstacles are suspended from a frame and can be lifted out of the way for the morning swimming lessons in the same pool.
Stevenson said the NinjaCross course can be rented for private group use outside of regular park hours without renting the whole park.
Season passes
Individuals or families who have purchased season passes for the 2020 Pirates Bay season have three options related to the shortened season.
1. They can keep the passes and use them for the 2020 season. Or, up to 48 hours before the opening day of the season, they can
2. Transfer the pass to the 2021 season. In that case, it will only be good for 2021, not for 2020, or
3. Request a refund for the 2020 pass.
To request a transfer or a refund, email piratesbay.rentals@baytown.org or call 281-422-1153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.