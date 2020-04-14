Exxon employee continues friendship with WWII vet during outbreak

During these uncertain times, finding ways to stay connected and involved with those in our community is very important. For ExxonMobil employee Rhonda Majors and her daughter Zoey, doing what they can to remain in touch and help World War II marine veteran Murray Anderson, while adhering to social distancing practices, has been an absolute necessity.
“We miss seeing Murray but are thankful that we can keep in touch with cards and phone calls, said Majors. “Murray is family. We all adore him and plan to be at his house at soon as it is safe for a hug.”
Majors, who works at ExxonMobil’s Baytown Technology and Engineering Complex, and Zoey met Anderson in December 2019. Zoey, a music major at Lamar University, was performing at the Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Beaumont, Texas. After the program, Anderson approached Zoey and through their conversation she learned he was a supporter of Lamar and the music program. She introduced him to her family and their friendship has continued ever since.
“We were all honored to meet him and so thankful for his love and support of Lamar, as well as his service to our country. ‘Thank you’ is never enough for a hero like Murray,” said Majors.
Zoey and Anderson have dinner together once a week and often lunch on Sundays, where Anderson tells stories about his time in the service and how he met his wife, Virginia.
Anderson first saw Virginia in a family photo featured in a Sears and Roebuck catalog. She left a lasting impression on Murray, so he wrote her a letter and from that moment, including the five years he served overseas in the United States Marine Corps, he and Virginia remained pen pals. When he returned to the United States, he made the trip to Georgia to meet Virginia and her family. The love was true and Anderson and Virginia were married for 64 years before she passed.
“We knew it was going to be okay. After all, Sears and Roebuck has a 100% money back guarantee,” Anderson said.
Anderson kept a copy of the catalog that initiated his loving marriage, but during Hurricane Harvey the catalogue was destroyed. Seeing how much this hurt him, Majors set out to find a copy. After exhaustive amounts of internet research – including contacting the reporter who had written the article about Virginia’s family in 1941 – Majors eventually discovered a copy of the catalogue on a website. She purchased it and gave it to Zoey to surprise Anderson. “He was overwhelmed with emotion and still thanks me almost every time we talk,” said Majors.
Once the coronavirus impacted the Greater Houston Area, it took some creativity in continuing their conversations with Anderson while making sure they all remain healthy and safe by following best social distancing practices.
“As a widower, social distancing and self-isolation have been difficult for Murray,” Majors said. “Zoey and I make sure we call Murray and send him cards and photos. We, along with Murray’s daughter, continue to keep in contact so if there is anything Murray needs, we can be sure to find a way to get it to him safely.”
While the world has changed drastically since the virus hit, people have adjusted to the new normal and found new ways to remain connected to one another, particularly those in self-isolation. “We may not be able to visit face to face, but that will not stop us from loving and supporting one another,” Majors said.
