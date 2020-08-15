The $30 billion Texas High Speed Train project hopes to “connect people, create jobs and a new American industry” and create a better way to connect travel between North Texas and Houston.
Travis Kelly, vice president, Stakeholder Engagement for Texas Central presented the project to the Baytown Rotary. “It’s been an incredible nine-and-a-half years to get to this point and we are getting really close,” Kelly said. “We are going to connect Houston to Dallas in a less than a 90-minute ride that includes a stop at the Brazos Valley station about 30 minutes from the Texas A&M campus. We are trying to bring the entire Japanese system over here. They really made travel by train an exact science.”
