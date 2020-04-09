With the possibility of having graduation night held hostage due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the planet, Barbers Hill seniors decided to create some positive momentum.
Barbers Hill Project Graduation 2020 took the step of raising money for a potential night of regalia and memories and decided to give back some of that collection to those in need and go even further.
Co-Presidents Charlotte Buntin and Arnold Daniels spearhead this year’s project which is an annual after-graduation celebration for the newest Barbers Hill graduates. It a night of fun, food, music, and prizes in a drug- and alcohol-free environment.
Part of that equation this year was a $1,000 donation to the West Chambers Food Pantry, which comes from the fundraisers that brought in money from chicken and shrimp dinners and other activities for the grad night activities.
“We talked to quite a few of our seniors and they said that they just wanted to give back,” Buntin said.
A tweet regarding the struggles of the food pantry during this time was what sparked the move.
“That’s when we made the video,” Buntin said.
“We have encouraged all the seniors to donate their own money or cleanout their pantries and drop that off,” Buntin said. “We already had the money in our account, and we wrote the check Tuesday.”
Senior Amy Buntin said her classmates chose to be proactive and purposeful during a time that justifiably could bring sadness, confusion and disappointment.
“We just decided that we could sit and feel sorry for ourselves during this time or turn that energy into something to help other people,” Amy said. “There is a chance that none of our activities, like prom or graduation will even happen so this is something we can definitely do that makes us feel better about it all.”
Rev. Melody Kraus, pastor of the United Methodist Church in Mont Belvieu, home of the West Chambers Food Pantry, was moved by the act of altruism from the Barbers Hill students.
“Thank you so much to the graduating seniors,” Kraus said. “We know this has been a difficult year and we are so thankful for your generosity to our community.”
