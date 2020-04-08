By Susan Passmore
By striving for a balance, Angie Johnson finds she is able to manage her roles as wife and mother as well as online teacher to her students and director of “Johnson Academy” as her two children work from home on their own assignments.
Johnson teaches Computer Science, Teen Leadership and Career Preparation at Goose Creek Memorial High School, where she is the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year. She also was selected as the District Secondary Teacher of the Year and a finalist for Region 4 Teacher of the Year. Besides her classes, she juggles UIL Academics and Student Council, so her organizational skills have been an asset to her even more since the district closure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has upset everyone’s routine.
“It’s definitely been a change and definitely some adjustment, but we’re going with it, and we’re trying to stay positive about it and doing the best we can,” Johnson said.
Daughters Karis, a first-grader at Victoria Walker Elementary, and Kayden, a sixth-grader at Gentry Junior School, are using different learning management systems for their online instruction. Karis’ class uses Seesaw, and Kayden’s teachers use Google Classroom. Johnson also uses Google Classroom with her 100-plus students at GCM and sets up WebEx meetings and office hours so that she can connect with them.
She found that setting up a work area at her dining room table was the best plan, since she gets strong Wi-Fi in that location.
“I set up my little office station in one corner, and I have my daughters on each side of me. No. 1, it’s always good to have the parent in the middle because, as you know, siblings sometimes battle it out with opinions,” said Johnson.
She first thought that they would all just work at the same time, but she soon found out that each daughter needed her at a specific time, so she had to work out a schedule. After waking up, having breakfast and getting ready for the day, they start off with an online art class for students all over the Houston area, facilitated by Velia Gates at Bowie Elementary. The students draw and do other activities, such as hang artwork honoring first responders on their window to demonstrate their appreciation of them. Johnson plans to take her turn at leading the classes soon to teach some coding apps.
After the activity, they look at their assignments for the day, and she helps Karis with her work while Kayden assesses what needs to be done for her classes.
“After a while, I let them have a brain break so that I can check emails and decide what I need to do. They do activities, such as chalk drawings, and I keep a bucket with pipe cleaners, spaghetti noodles and marshmallows where they’re going to have to engineer a tower for team building,” said Johnson.
Following more assignments, they have lunch and recess, going outside to walk or ride bikes to break up the monotony of staring at a computer screen all day. Then, it’s back to work for the afternoon, and Johnson can check students’ assignments and log on for her office hour.
Although it sounds like she has perfected a system, Johnson admits here are always challenges, such as both of her children needing her attention at the same time.
“Another is that they’re home, so they want to snack and eat all the time. I’m also a cafeteria lady and the custodian,” she said.
She schedules breakfast and lunch, putting healthy snacks in a small bin so that they can get to them easily, but she stills finds time management a challenge.
“It has been a struggle to be a mom to kids in more than one grade level and also to give my
students and my teachers I help out some of my time. I’m just trying to find balance with meals and the curriculum and all of it,” Johnson said.
Meal planning helps the family stay on a budget as well as work with limited groceries due to fewer trips to the grocery story. Curbside pickup has worked well. Although Johnson and her daughters are staying home as much as possible, her husband Kade works 12-hour shifts, so they go through the process of sanitizing everything when he comes home.
She does find, however, that this new schedule has some rewards, such as enjoying togetherness, reconnecting with her family and having some down time – although there’s not much of that!
“We’re having to do so much, so we make sure we plan for that down time,” she said.
Johnson also makes sure to connect with her students through webinars. She talked to one student, who struggles with depression, and she was also able to talk with her mother. She likes being able to conduct weekly check-ins with her students just so she can make sure everyone is okay.
“I feel like this is going to benefit us with reassessing what’s important. Family and our health are No. 1,” she said.
Another benefit is that online instruction has pushed teachers to take advantage of technology and become more comfortable with it.
“I love technology and I’ve used Google Classroom for about six years, so it was a little bit smoother transition. It’s still a challenge for even those who are tech savvy, because we’re having to figure out different resources, such as Remind for texting or WebEx to connect through video conferencing,” she said.
Special Education ARDs are conducted through virtual meetings, and Johnson sets up weekly department meetings for Career and Technical Education teachers.
“I think moving forward, I wouldn’t be surprised if all teachers started making sure that they have things set up so if we ever get into a situation like this, it is a smoother transition,” she said.
She praises the technology department members for their hard work.
“They have always provided so many resources throughout the years for us to get digital badges and have educational technology training. Now having all that this set up already-these different instructional tools-it’s just been very neat for us to be able to access them, and we have such an awesome team that is so supportive,” Johnson said. “Whether you are a veteran at technology or a newbie, it has been challenging, but I feel that in our district, after talking to some people in other districts, we’re kind of ahead of the game compared to where we could be.”
While there are some positives, as the school year progresses, Johnson, like most teachers, misses seeing her students, and even the best balancing act cannot change that.
“Not getting to see them, not getting to greet them at the door, not getting to give them a high five or just be there with them! As an educator, you just feel sad and lonely. You just want to see your kids,” she said.
She sets up every class with the opportunity for students to log in even if they won’t show their faces on the screen, because she senses that they want the normalcy of connecting with their class, especially the seniors.
“I didn’t realize the impact when we came back from spring break, and I told them, ‘Guys, I didn’t know when we left for spring break that we were not going to get to see each other for a while.’ Especially for my seniors - I have a lot of seniors, and right now there are so many of them I just want to give a big hug. My heart is just broken for them. You dream about your senior year, and this is something they’re going to remember.”
