There’s no arguing that the Mendoza Debate Society at Lee College is the best community college debate team in the nation. For the fifth time in seven years the team has been named International Public Debate Association (IDPA) National Community College Champions, and ranked 9th in the nation overall, outranking some of the most prestigious universities in the U.S.
“This team kept their eyes on the prize the entire season,” Joe Ganakos, Lee College debate coach, said. “This is Lee College’s fifth season-long National Community College Championship in seven years, and it really shows what students from this region are capable of. We’ve got debaters from Goose Creek ISD, Barbers Hill ISD, Dayton ISD … even a current Impact ECHS student; their incredible efforts make Lee College a nationally known force in the debate community.”
The team was the model of consistency during the season, winning tournament Community College Championships at seven of the nine tournaments they entereds. Lee College debaters were ranked 9th in the IPDA Founder’s Cup Overall Sweepstakes against a field of 128 universities and colleges from across the nation including Southern Methodist University, Louisiana State University, Arkansas State University, Mississippi State University, and others. Lee College also brought home team awards: 9th Place Varsity Squad, the 6th place Professional Squad, and the 9th place Team Squad.
Lee College’s Adam Kinder, a student in the Early College High School program, was the national runner-up in the Novice Division against a field of 464 competitors nationwide. Sophomore Pamela Johnson continued her tremendous season-long success by finishing in 7th Place in the Varsity Division out of 357 competitors. Johnson was also the 6th Place Varsity Debate Speaker and the 6th place Team Debate Speaker. Johnson, along with partner Dax Ramgoolam were the 7th place Team Debate pair out of a field of 141 nationally.
Ramgoolam finished 15th in the Varsity Division, while Vanessa Rangel finished in 26th place. Julio Martinez was ranked 12th in the nation in the Professional Division and the 17th place Professional Debate Speaker, while Adam Naiser was ranked 18th in the Professional Debate. The Team of Rangel and Josh Lyrock were the 23rd ranked team in the nation. Martinez also finished as the 19th place Team Debate Speaker in the nation. They were joined in competition throughout the year by Jessenia Cabrera, Aaliyah Castro, Kyle Diamond, Lacey Gulley, Lilly Gutierrez, La’Vonte Holt, Erica Truong, Ryan Rosemon.
Lee College’s debate team plans to return to competition in September when they will serve as host for the annual Joseph D. Mendoza Debates.
