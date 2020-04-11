Lee College claimed the national title in debate. Team members starting in the front row are Pamela Johnson. Second Row: Jessenia Cabrera, Vanessa Rangel and Aaliyah Castro and Erica Truong; Third Row: Lacey Gulley and Lilly Gutierrez; Fourth Row: La’Vonte Holt and Julio Martinez, Fifth Row: Adam Naiser and Adam Kinder; Sixth Row: Ryan Roseman and Ervin Fuller. Not Pictured are Dax Ramgoolam and Logan Morris.