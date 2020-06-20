IMPACT Early College High School student Adam Kinder recently placed second in the Senior Individual Documentary Film category at the virtual National History Day, and his film “To Hell and Back” also received recognition from the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Adam’s video was one of 35 documentaries produced by middle and high school students to be featured in an online showcase via the Smithsonian Learning Lab at s.si.edu/NHDShowcase202. Each 10-minute film was screened and selected by the NMAAHC and reflects the 2020 National History Day theme Breaking Barriers in History.
“This is an incredible honor for these students and their Breaking Barriers in History films to have been selected by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and culture, a barrier-breaking institution in its own right,” said NHD executive director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “Months and years from now, they will think back fondly on this week when their documentaries were viewed and experienced by people around the world visiting the Smithsonian Learning Lab and the documentary showcase.”
