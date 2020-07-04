Giving

The Thursday Forum of Baytown was organized in 1945, and though its profile has changed, the goals and purposes remain the same. It promotes education, self-improvement, entertainment and outreach. One of its outreach programs this year is Curt’s Kitchen, a ministry that provides food for the hungry. A gift of $500 was given to the kitchen. Pictured is Nita Davis, Peggy Ramsey, Jane Knight, widow of Curt Knight, Kathy Littlefield and Thursday Committee Forum Debbie Fitzgerald. 

