Senior

Faith Community Hospice sponsored a senior parade at St. James House Friday, May 8 and over 100 drivers participated. Residents of St. James House were lined up six feet apart on the sidewalk with their caregivers. This was the first time they had been outside in six weeks. Pictured at right are St. James House Administrator Carolyn Hall, Social Services Director Sandy De Vries and Kathy Anderson of Faith Community Hospice.

