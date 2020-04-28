It was meant to be just a birthday celebration, but when area residents found out this young man was a Korean War veteran, well that changed things a bit.
John Zura celebrated his 85th birthday Sunday with a parade of over 40 cars cruising by his home, driven by enthusiastic well-wishers..
It was a welcome gesture for a man who moved here in October 2017 following the loss of his wife, Rose.
“Everything went off swell,” Zura said. “My grandson told me to wear sunglasses and I had to wear them because of the tears in my eyes. When all those cars came through like that … everybody was so good to me: with the small token of gifts and all the food. I never knew people in Texas that way. I knew they were good, but you will never see anybody do it like that.
“You have a wonderful town here and I am glad I am here. Everyone was so courteous. I have never seen a parade like that.”
Linda Cooper, Zura’s daughter, just hoped to give her father a chance to get out and enjoy a momentous birthday milestone.
“We are just trying to keep him safe during this whole corona thing,” Cooper said. “I can’t tell you how impressed I am with the community: This is such an outpouring of love. He doesn’t have much of a social life except for me and the grandkids and great grandkids.
“For everyone to step up and get it all together … “
“He has always been a hard worker,” Cooper said. “He exemplified those characteristics of that generation. He retired at 62 and then went to work for the Ohio State park system and took care of the Marble Head Lighthouse Park until about four years ago.”
A call for seniors celebrating birthdays by Chambers County Judge JP Sylvia, led to Cooper’s son David reaching out and that got the ball rolling.
Wendy Beasley, president of Dirty Bay Mopar, was motivated to step in and make a difference on this day and had no problem finding others to fall in line.
“I got involved because I had saw that we had a war vet had his birthday coming and we wanted to get something going,” Beasley said. “We have a lot of veterans in our group, so I rallied up our group to get together and do this event for them. We are all local and so they wanted to honor this veteran in this way.”
“For me, I do have my step-father who is in the military and I see how he has had a lot of health issues when they come back so I have a soft spot for veterans. I knew a lot of my members would enjoy this, so I brought it up to them and they got on board.”
The parade began at the Cove Community Center and then worked it’s way to Zura’s neighborhood, where he sat in his driveway to enjoy the show.
About 25 Dirty Bay Mopar members, the Cove Volunteer Fire Department and some members of the public, including friends of the family joined in on the parade that started at noon on a day Zura felt couldn’t have gone better.
“The way that our country is going nowadays, that was a nice party like that,” Zura said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.