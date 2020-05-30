Ross S. Sterling High School graduate Rachel Erwin was surprised by sudden sirens in front of her home on Tompkins Drive in Kings Bend last Sunday afternoon.
Walking out into her front yard, she was amazed by the beginning of a parade. Rachel was able to enjoy several cars, driven by friends, family and fellow classmates and graduates.
Cars were decorated with congratulatory banners and photos and honking horns, yells and noisemakers.
One of the highlights of the parade was the participation by the Baytown Fire Department. Some of the out-of-town visitors recognized the BFD trucks, ambulance and pickups as the entries that really made the parade a success. Family and friends are thankful to Chief Roberts and the BFD crew from Station 3 and Station 6 for a job well done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.