Madeleine Broussard, a sophomore at IMPACT Early College High School during the 2019-20 school year, placed seventh in the Senior Individual Performance Category at National History Day, which was held virtually this year. Her project was entitled, “The Catt in the Hat Breaks Barriers for the Rat,” and based upon Carrie Chapman Catt, who was active in the women’s suffrage movement. Madeleine was under the direction of Steve Koester, director of educational technology.

