The Goose Creek CISD board has named Tailis Oniwon as the new principal of Crockett Elementary.
Oniwon replaces Jennifer Roach, who will now serve as the coordinator of elementary language arts and outreach program.
Oniwon is a veteran of the district, having worked there for nine years.
Oniwon spent six years at Victoria Walker Elementary and then went to Antonio Banuelos Elementary. She spent another two years as the Student Support Administrator at Walker. In 2019, she became the assistant principal at Lamar Elementary.
In 2017, Oniwon was named the Goose Creek CISD’s District Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Oniwon has a Master of Education from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor of Science from Texas State University.
— Matt Hollis
