Family uses creativity to stay busy, positive during lockdown

Rhonda Hinote may be the closest thing to being the MacGyver of the “How To’”school of overcoming a pandemic.
The Baytown resident and second grade teacher at Baytown Christian Academy has come up with myriad ways to not only pass the time, but also spread good feelings in the community as the country is held in limbo due to stay-at-home orders.
That hasn’t stopped Hinote. From flipping playhouses, to drive-by visits to her students, various craft projects, chalk art, troll haircuts, sensory baths, interior hammocks found under a table, painting rocks, indoor putt putt golf and snow and reinventing fire and the wheel – OK the last two may be exaggerated – Hinote has done everything she possibly could to make the most of a discomforting situation.
A member of the Old River Baptist Church and a mother of three daughters, Hinote’s creativity overflows when discussing just some of the many activities she’s brought to the surface.
“We’ve done a lot of activities that we have shared on Facebook,” Hinote said. “We are going to create a bigger obstacle course at the church so people can come and do it. Every day, Monday through Friday, I am doing this little devotional that I share which I call ‘Sweet Tea and Jesus Time,’ so I can offer some encouraging words and I know some people have shared and responded to that.
“Our girls had started flipping plastic playhouses for a fundraiser for a spring break trip. They’ve been flipping them to keep busy as a side thing to make some extra money during this time.”
Hinote’s daughters Cadence (12) and Kylie (11) and herself stared raising a mission trip to Guatemala during spring break.
“We started finding free or cheap playhouses to update to sell and earn a little bit,” Hinote said. “We did donate one playhouse to a friend of ours that lost one of their sons to a drowning accident last year.
“For the other ones we are just fixing them up and selling them and doing it for fun.”
The Guatemala trip with their church was taken during spring break and the return home was a little harrowing.
“We saw, on that Wednesday, while we were still down there, that the Houston rodeo had shut down,” Hinote said. “We thought it must have been becoming a big deal.
“We left for a trip and everything was fine, and it went to chaos.”
That chaos immediately bled into the schools as the students were forced to adjust to distance learning.
“My kids are spread out from anywhere out to Dayton and Crosby,” Hinote said. “So, I had made a sign and I went out for three or four hours. I gave them a coloring book, some bubbles and multiplication cards to work on. It was also to say ‘hey’ and see how they were doing.
“I was able to see most of my kids.”
After schools got closed and classes went the online route, Hinote has worked hard to stay engaged with her students during these days with one drive pulled off so far.
“We have done things to help keep the time going,” Hinote said. “We try to keep things fun. I like to stay busy and it allows the time to go by.
“We try to stay creative.”
Sweet Tea and Jesus videos can be found on the River Women’s Ministry Facebook page.
