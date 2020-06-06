It’s not unusual for expectant mothers to be preoccupied with a million questions. In addition to all the usual concerns during pregnancy, there are new concerns about how to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
Learning how to protect yourself and your baby can help you be calm and confident as you navigate pregnancy and childbirth.
Dr. Paul Redman, obstetrician-gynecologist at the Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Baytown, understands the stress new mothers are going through during this challenging time. He provides answers to some common questions about preparing for a healthy and safe birth experience.
Q: What can I do to protect against COVID-19 during pregnancy?
A: You can prevent illness by avoiding people who are sick and limiting social contact with others, especially in large groups. Avoid public spaces and protect yourself and others by keeping a safe distance. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily and continue to be extra vigilant about hand washing.
Q: Should I continue with prenatal care visits?
A: It’s important to stay on track with your prenatal visits. Some of your prenatal care visits may be done virtually, which allows you to see your doctor while staying at home. In-person visits are needed for ultrasounds, fetal testing and blood work.
Q: Is it safe to give birth in a hospital?
A: The Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Baytown has protections in place to provide a safe and secure birth experience. There’s an essential visitor policy that allows maternity, postpartum and NICU patients to have one healthy partner or parent. All patients and essential visitors are screened for high temperatures and other symptoms before entering the hospital and are required to wear a mask. All staff members use safe social distancing best practices and wear protective gear when interacting with you and your baby. Mothers and babies stay together in the same room, and your baby’s routine care will be provided in the same room.
Q: Why choose a hospital birth over a home birth or other setting?
A: Having your baby in a hospital gives you peace of mind knowing that if complications arise, you and your baby are in good hands with physicians and nurses trained to handle complex cases. In a hospital setting, you’ll have the support you need during a critical time for you and your baby.
Q: Should I consider breastfeeding?
A: Breast milk protects against many illnesses and provides all the nutrition most infants need. If you’re worried about breastfeeding after being sick with COVID-19, talk to your doctor. In early studies, COVID-19 has not been detected in breast milk, but researchers are still learning more.
Q: What should I do if I’m having trouble breastfeeding?
A: If you choose to breastfeed your baby, you’ll have breastfeeding support from a lactation consultant if you need help getting started. After you go home, a lactation nurse can consult with you over the phone or on video conference to address any challenges with feeding your baby.
Have more questions? Contact us to learn more about childbirth education classes, including online classes, for expecting parents. Call 281-420-8625 for details about Houston Methodist Childbirth Center at Baytown tours and classes.
