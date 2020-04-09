With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are facing both a public health and an economic crisis. The longer it goes on, the more this pandemic also becomes a housing emergency. Baytown Habitat for Humanity officials are grateful to Congress for the provided relief to low-income families and organizations like Habitat that serve them.
Congress recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act providing $2 trillion in economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In any crisis, it is always those with the least who are harmed the most. As we enter a new month, many families who have lost income face the difficult decision of making rent or keeping food on the table,” said Cliff Clements, Baytown Habitat for Humanity board president. “The steps Congress has taken are steps in the right direction and we are cautiously optimistic as the daily events unfold and the situation continues to change. We believe our local, state and national leaders understand the toll this type of event takes on low-income families and we are here to help keep those families in the forefront of discussion related to their getting through this with their hard earned successes intact. Habitat is asking its supporters to send a message to their senators and representatives to prioritize support for low-income families and the nonprofit organizations that help bridge the gap in their day to day lives.
In Baytown according to the last census, more than 19% of neighbors living in ZIP codes 77520 and 77521 live at or below the poverty line as determined by HUD at $20,000 to $34,999 annually, and about one third of those families pay half or more of their income on housing, leaving little or no margin for lost income or unexpected health care costs. Many of those families are now facing additional economic hardship from lost wages and layoff.
“Baytown Habitat for Humanity has paused most of our operations to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of this disease,” said Clements. “That pause has serious financial implications as our families wait for building to resume and bring them closer to financial security. As opportunities arise, we are asking our community supporters to keep our low-income neighbors in their conversations with decision makers and in their prayers. We need to act now to make sure that we are ready to help our community build back from this pandemic.”
Baytown Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry and non-profit organization committed to helping families construct homes at a cost they can afford. Contact Habitat for Humanity at info@baytownhabitat.org or 281-427-0866.
