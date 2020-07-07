Teachers were honored for making a difference in their students’ lives through the Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation’s Students Choice Awards. The video is posted on the Goose Creek CISD website at www.gccisd.net.
Teachers were honored for making a difference in their students’ lives through the Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation’s Students Choice Awards. The video is posted on the Goose Creek CISD website at www.gccisd.net.
Michelle Bitterly (right) of Awards & Engraving shows Erika Foster, director of the Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation, the awards donated for the Students Choice Awards.
Despite the abrupt end to their senior year due to the COVID-19 crisis, 15 Goose Creek CISD seniors honored their teachers by nominating them for the Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation’s 2019-2020 Students Choice Awards. Each year, seniors are asked to write a letter nominating a teacher who has had a positive impact on their life.
Sponsors for the annual event, in its 11th year, were Awards & Engraving, which provided the plaques for teachers, and Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., which provided the gift cards presented to students and teachers. Although the dinner was not held due to safety protocols, a program with highlights of the nomination letters written by the students and a video, created by the Goose Creek CISD Communications Department, were presented to the students and teachers.
