Having closed its doors to take extra precautions against COVID-19, the Baytown Café and Taqueria is once against serving breakfast and lunch to its loyal customers.
Manager Bianca Martinez said the store reopened Monday after a 20-day hiatus and by the second day, business was picking up steam.
“We are open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. right now, just a few hours,” she said. “We are closed on Saturday right now. We are normally open on that day, but we normally have customers that dine in when they come to eat.”
Martinez said the restaurant is serving a full menu and operating with a smaller staff. Typically, you would see up to nine or 10 in the kitchen, working on different scintillating dishes prepared from fresh ingredients. Two days in, the restaurant is getting by with a smaller staff of two to three in the kitchen.
Martinez said she is switching the staff in and out to ensure everyone is able to get some hours although there are not as many available as there used to be.
“I wish I could have everybody here working,” she said.
When the restaurant closed down, it was getting plenty of business. The café not only had its to-go orders it also has catering with ExxonMobil nearby. But there were concerns with the pandemic and a number of messages coming through the media created some uncertainty. Martinez said she thought about staying open another week.
“My dad (Miguel Martinez) felt it was better to close that week,” she said. “We prepare everything fresh and we had to throw everything away. We kept the eggs, sour cream and jalapenos.”
Breads, meats and beans were a loss along with produce.
Once it was time to reopen, those items had to be restocked. Work began on Friday to clean and bring in fresh produce. Elbow grease was applied to all the walls and other tight areas to make the work area spic and span in addition to other areas. Cleaning also included dishes, pots and pans and other items.
They came back in on Saturday and on Sunday began food prep so the café would be prepared to open Monday which turned out to be slower than Martinez would have liked. Other efforts included placing a plastic shield in front of the cash register and attention to details with the use of sanitizer. There are differences in the business. The chairs are up in the dining area.
“It is a lot quieter,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, things will get back to normal soon.”
For a takeout order, call 281-422-9372. The cafe is located at 3507 Market Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.