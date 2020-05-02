In honor of Mary Rose Smith’s 84th birthday on Thursday, five generations of her Barrett Station family gathered to celebrate and honor her. Shown are Karlin Good, Jamie Hubbard, Kodee Stelly, Jaliyah Stelly-Arrington and of course Mary Rose, seated.
