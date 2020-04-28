Claude, A 43-year-old man was my student. He was a large man sitting on a small library stool, each work worn hand clasping the other. His wife was a nurse and had finally convinced him to come.
When we met for the first time in January, Claude explained, “I only went to the 7th grade in school. My half-sister raised us after my mama and daddy died.”
When he and his two brothers were needed to supplement their family income they were kept out of school to work in the rice fields for fifty-cent a day.
During the few days each year he was at school he always sat in the back of the room and hoped no one would notice him. He was careful to never volunteer an answer and he never created any disturbance for fear of drawing attention to himself.
We agreed to meet for two hours every week at the library. He could read very few words. He did not recognize those little connecting words that we read without even knowing we read them. I was so pleased to find that he knew all of his letter sounds and could remember what I read to him.
He proved to be very responsible about keeping his appointments or getting in touch with me when things came up. He was also conscientious about doing his homework.
“My baby girl she asked me every day if I’ve done my reading and she sits right by me to see that I do it.”
The most difficult part of our lessons was to get him to dictate a story for me to write for him to read it. He lacked the idea of story structure and was totally unaware of how a story was put together.
I found a one-page story and read it to him. The writer told of the poverty that his family had suffered. Claude was totally absorbed. I positioned the paper for his dictated story hoping that the memories of the writer had stirred Claude’s own memories. Imagine my horror when I glanced up to see tears making tracks down his face.
Did I go beyond my responsibilities as a teacher and delve too deeply into his heart?
Claude ended his dictation and his tears with this sentence: “I wouldn’t want to see anybody go through something like that.”
In a short time Claude was reading Fourth Grade adult material.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
