Guardian Angel by Sara Paretsky, Dell Publishing, 2008, 434 pages
V.I. Warshawsky, private detective, always acts out valiantly in the face of adversity. Her work is always on the behalf of those less fortunate. She usually ends up hip deep in trouble. She often is out to rid Chicago of bad people who mistreat the elderly. Her intelligence kicks in late through the series that develops caution for this impulsive detective.
V.I.’s neighbor, 77-year-old Mr. Contreras needs her help in locating a childhood friend who has turned up missing. They eventually identify his body at the morgue after he is pulled from the Sanitary Canal. He had recently boasted that he had the goods on Diamond Head Motors and expected to come into some money.
Paretsky’s emphasis on character comes at no expense of action. Vic’s investigation is physical as well as mental. She is short-tempered and defensive. Paretsky’s smooth pen and continuing cast of characters is a joy to read as she weaves the character’s everyday lives into the story. That makes the reader feel involved in the mystery.
V.I. Warshawsky is a fictional sleuth who works as a financial investigator but often gets into criminal matters. Her battles are against corporate greed and crime in Chicago. Her friends suffer along with her as she struggles to unravel the mess.
One crotchety old neighbor has a fall and V.I. inherits the responsibility of finding her son but becomes suspicious when her ex appears involved in the death of her beloved dogs. Before one mysterious plot is solved another pops up. She uncovers an intricate bond parking scheme and loses ground in her struggle to accuse her former husband of his loose ways. Sara Paretsky created a female investigator who uses her wits as well as her fists: a woman of great intensity and passion. Like most of Paretsky’s novels she writes whodunits that also explore social issues.
Publisher’s Weekly says, “Among today’s PI, nobody comes close to Warshawsky.”
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com
