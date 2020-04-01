Heart and Hands will continue its sponsored food fairs today at Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St.
The fair begins at 9 a.m. and will go until supplies run out. The hope is to provide produce and other items.
The next scheduled fair is set for 9 a.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 3811 N. Main St.
Nikki Rincon, executive director of Hearts and Hands has indicated the last few fairs have been running out of supplies within an hour or less as the demand grows in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will also be a drive thru food fair event 9 a.m. Saturday at Hillside Church, 123169 Highway146 in Mont Belvieu.
