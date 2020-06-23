Billy James and Maxine Tolleson Rhodes will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 24,2020. They were married in Marshall, Texas on June 24, 1950.
Billy was born and raised in Baytown (Pelly) and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He had no siblings, but was adopted and loved by Maxine’s large family.
Maxine was raised in East Texas and graduated from Jefferson High School. She is the last survivor of nine children born to Jesse and Irby Tolleson. The couple had one son Ricky, who is deceased. Her siblings were R.L., George, Alsey, Joe, Harold, Clarence and Jesse Tolleson and Clarice Sharber.
The Rhodes have lived in Baytown their entire married life except for two work assignments in Korea and Canada. Billy was employed over 30 years with Gulf Oil/Chevron.
Maxine is a homemaker who is known for her delicious pies. The family favorite is her “real” banana pudding topped with meringue.
Billy and Maxine are active with several domino groups and also enjoy card games. They are members of Garth Road Baptist Church.
The Rhodes’ will be honored with a celebration and family reunion hosted by their local nieces, nephews and spouses: Brad and Susan Tolleson, Tammie and Paul Brown, Robin and Rita Tolleson, Todd and Tanya Tolleson and Marijane and Dale Beene, as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.
