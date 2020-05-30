Lakewood Pool to open June 6
The Lakewood Pool at 233 Greenbriar in Baytown will open June 6.
Board member Frank McKay said the privately owned pool is available by membership, which is no longer limited to Lakewood residents.
A family membership for the season is $190, which includes up to two adults and four minor children living in the same household. A grandparent membership including only grandparents and minor grandchildren is $95.
The pool was refinished last year, so it looks really nice, McKay said. It can also be rented for parties, either during normal hours or after hours. Private parties do not require membership.
Due to social distancing restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 100 people, but there are seldom that many people there so it is unlikely to cause disruption.
Anyone interested in renting the pool for a private party can contact James Springer at 832-541-3505.
Membership applications are available at lakewoodcivic.org.
Church hosting blood drive Sunday
St. John the Evangelist and the Knight of Columbus John Paul Council #7206 will be hosting a blood drive with Gulf Coast Regional Center on Sunday, May 31, from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Activity Building, located at 800 W. Baker Road in Baytown.
Help us practice social distancing and go online to schedule an appointment at www.commitforlife.org, click donate, sponsor code search and enter Sponsor Code 1481. Walk up donors are welcome. Should you have any questions about donating blood, call the parish office at 281-837-8180.
