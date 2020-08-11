The Goose Creek CSID and Beacon Federal Credit Union teamed up to present three new trailers for each district high school band. Front row, from left, are the credit union’s Adelina Abshire, Debi Vincent and Patricio VillaFranco; in the middle are Brent Gibson, Sterling High School associate band director, Brad Comeaux, Sterling’s fine arts coordinator/director of bands and Dwight Watson, Sterling’s assistant band director; and in back row are Riley Benoit, Ericah Martir, Sarai Lazo and Bryce Comeaux.
Goose Creek CISD recently revealed 18-wheeler trailers for Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial programs, each emblazoned with school name and colors.
The project, which cost about $100,000 for the three vehicles plus $40,000 for each refurbishing inside the units, was supported financially by Beacon Federal Credit Union, according to Susan Passmore, the district’s director of communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.