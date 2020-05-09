United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County announced another $2,000 COVID-19 Emergency grant was awarded to Hearts and Hands.
“We are happy to award this COVID-19 Emergency grant to Hearts and Hands as they continue to work tirelessly to meet the rising food needs in our community,” said Sabrina Martin, chair of the COVID-19 Emergency Committee. The grant will allow Hearts and Hands to facilitate a home delivery program to 600 individuals who are seniors, disabled, quarantined and homebound. The individuals are identified by local agencies that also provide a volunteer to pick up and deliver the food to the needy individual. There have been several individuals already identified who are normally able to attend food distributions but are not able to and they do not qualify for other services that provide food to individuals in their homes.
United Way also challenged the community to help them collect masks. The 2020 Mask Challenge will run through May or until masks are no longer required. The goal is to collect/distribute 2020 masks.
Masks will be distributed to agencies that need them in order to provide vital services to clients. All types of masks are welcome, from purchased to homemade masks. If you have masks to donate, please contact the UW to make arrangements to either drop off or for them to be picked up.
• Donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made via our secure donation page at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/give, or send a check to UWGBACC, 5309 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520, or call 281-424-5922 for assistance in making your gift.
Funds raised will be used to support the increased community needs.
• Looking for information? Visit our resource page at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/covid-19-updates-and-resources and follow ups on Facebook;
• Interested in volunteering at a food distribution? Check out https://volunteer.unitedwaygbacc.org/ to see upcoming opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.