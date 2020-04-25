It happened this week.
It had been a long time coming but I finally took my phone off my waist, turned it off, put it on the charger and walked away from it for one day.
After all the most critical moment in my life has come and gone, why not put my phone on the hook and leave it alone.
February through April were unreal. I was hit with the need for hip replacement surgery one week before learning Mom had Stage 4 lung cancer and would be taking hospice at home.
From that moment on everyone went out and bought a second phone or an extra charger for the house or car. We all listed our office numbers, home, kids, and all our neighbors numbers for our doctors in case they needed us.
It worked out very well. We were in constant contact with both family and medical staff throughout this whole ordeal.
Even when a second hip replacement was called for to correct the first one, things went smooth or as smooth as could be. I got out of the hospital on Thursday and Mom died at home on Saturday of Holy Week, the day before Palm Sunday. At no time were any phone calls dropped or missed.
Mission accomplished.
Whomever invented the phrase, bad news travels fast, must have also invented the cell phone because our phones exploded. Our first priority were the grandkids followed by the immediate family, and so on and so forth.
We buried Mom on Maundy Thursday and within a few hours, suddenly the urgency of it all had ended. No more sleepless nights, no more double checking our phones and emails for messages.
So this week I did it. I took my phone off my waist and put it on the charger in my bathroom and skated off into a blissful afternoon.
In the future I intend to revisit this notion of going a day without a phone. If we can be isolated and run around wearing bandanas, why not hang up the phone and concentrate on life.
Lanny Griffith is an REL graduate and media mogul. Contact him at lgriffith11@gmail.com.
