I am a homebody, so my everyday life really hasn’t changed much due to the stay-at-home order we are all under. I will say the biggest impact has been on my shopping habits. However, other aspects of my life have been affected as well. I have spent a lot of time in self-introspection. When I’m not sitting around thinking, I do what I’ve always done – watch TV, tend to my succulents, shop online and pick up food. It is the same, yet different.
What I’m watching – “The Walking Dead” just aired its penultimate episode. The finale will be released later this year due to post-production being affected by COVID-19. I’ve enjoyed a few live-tweet episodes of “Doctor Who,” especially the one Matt Smith, my favorite Doctor, joined in on. He doesn’t have social media accounts so it was a delight to have him on, even for a moment in time. Many of my shows have ended for the season while some, such as “The Blacklist” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” have just returned. I just heard that “The Last Kingdom” will be back on April 26.
I am also delighted at the early and in-home releases of movies that were originally to be in theaters, such as “The Invisible Man.”
What I’m reading – I just ordered “Don’t Overthink It” by Anne Bogel. I am occasionally plagued by decision paralysis, which occurs when one is overwhelmed by options and is afraid of making the wrong choice. Hopefully I am able to glean some helpful tips from this book.
What I’m eating – Takeout from Jason’s Deli, Mod Pizza and El Toro. An occasional order from First Watch. All of this is interspersed with homecooked meals, of course.
What I’m buying – I’ve been scouting the internet for disposable gloves, alcohol wipes and toilet paper. I did find alcohol swabs on eBay, since my usual hand wipes are sold out. I used curbside pickup for the first time in my life and will do so for the foreseeable future. On a lighter note, I’ve ordered two items from James Avery during their twenty-percent-off sale. I am also looking forward to Sephora’s 20%-off spring sale later this month.
What I’m doing – Fertilizing my plants and planting cuttings. Planning the reorganization of a spare room. Thinking about the subjects I’d like to learn more about: Weather, history, astronomy and the Spanish language.
As Robert Brault once said, “Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.”
Family get-togethers. Meeting up with friends. Fully-stocked shelves. Enjoying a good meal at a restaurant. The ability to move about freely.
I bid you Godspeed until we all meet again.
Stacy Parent is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
