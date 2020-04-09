Amidst the threat of COVID-19, Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has canceled the county-sponsored Chambers County Youth Livestock Show and Ranch Rodeo.
Rather than meet in person, the CCYLSRR is planning to conduct an online auction, allowing students who have worked hard all year to recoup something during this crisis. The county will be encouraging community members to participate in the auction to help the students. The date of the auction has not been set.
“The COVID-19 threat is a very fluid situation. A few weeks ago we thought the crisis may be over by April when the President released ’15 Days to Slow the Spread’,” stated Sylvia. “Now we are being told this may last much longer than originally anticipated,” he added.
Health Department Director, Mary Beth Bess, and Local Health Authority, Dr. William C. Brown, agree that life returning to “normal” may not be as close as we all originally thought. “Protective measures may be in place for quite some time to come. Predicting what that may look like is difficult at this time,” stated Bess. “Protecting our community and you is the No. 1 priority of local officials in Chambers County.”
Judge Sylvia added, “This is an international crisis. COVID-19 respects no person and has no boundaries. We have to take measures to protect everyone, so that one day we can all return to life as normal and enjoy this wonderful community together.”
