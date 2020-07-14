The City of Baytown has received a Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant from Best Friends Animal Society to ensure that the Animal Control and Adoption Center continues to help save the lives of homeless animals in Baytown.
“This grant allows us to continue our lifesaving work in the Baytown community,” said April Moore, Animal Services Manager. “In this uncertain time, our goal will be to save as many dogs and cats as we were on track to save prior to the pandemic. We are grateful to our community for their support and appreciate the help from Best Friends Animal Society in making this possible.”
