The Left-Handed Book by James T. deKay, M. Evans and Company, Inc. 1966 Paperback, $1.95
At least one person in ten is left-handed. One expert says, “Left-handed people tend to be more creative and more imaginative than right-handed people.” Michaelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo were all left-handed artists.
The human brain is divided into two hemispheres, and one is dominate. Being left-handed in a right-handed world is frustrating. If you don’t believe it try using left-handed scissors. Does the fact that Jack the Ripper and the Boston Strangler were both left-handed convince you? Left-handers are three times more likely to become alcoholics.
Consider reading and writing. Some parents who identify a left-handed child refuse to allow the teacher to change their child. Wrong-handedness is one of society’s put down minorities. The world of artifacts is against him. The right-handed majority uses unscrupulous under-handed tactics.
According to the Bible, the Israelites were twice defeated by an army of 700 picked men who were left-handed. All sports include many successful left-handers. Baseball is especially a left-handers game. The left-handed batter faces first base. The lefty pitcher can keep a watchful eye on first base. First baseman has an advantage but there are no left-handed catchers.
Thousands of left-handed people in today’s population have to adapt to use right-handed tools. Worst of all
In Latin Dexter (dexterity} was the word for right, but sinister meant left as well as unlucky.
So what’s to do? Stand up for the Lefts and support the Bill of Lefts! Buy left-handed products. Act Left! Eat Left! Relax Left! Write Left! You can change the world. Right makes Might. Don’t be left out.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or at www.josbooks.com.
