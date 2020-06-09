Hearts and Hands of Baytown continues to to provide people with food during the challenges with COVID-19.
A food fair at Faith Family Church Wednesday served 281 families with 12,880 pounds of produce, non-perishables and baked items according to Hearts and Hands of Baytown Executive Director Nikki Rincon.
Two days later at St Mark’s Methodist Church, 28,735 pounds of produce and groceries was distributed to 344 families – 1,602 individuals. Stephanie Long with the Humane Society came out with prefilled dog and cat food to distribute to those in need, according to Rincon.
Since March 13, Hearts and Hands of Baytown, a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Viene together with all the partnering ministries, has delivered 506,575 pounds, to 12,170 families equating to 48,680 individuals through the Be Well Baytown initiative.
Hearts and Hands of Baytown Fresh Market is supported by Be Well Baytown, an initiative of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center sponsored by ExxonMobil.
“We recently received a large donation of bar soap so families should expect to see that in upcoming distributions,” Rincon said. “Volunteer turnout has been incredible, and I am in constant awe and praise at what the Lord is doing in our community.”
Volunteers can register for upcoming food distributions on the UWGBACC website.
Food distribution events
Wednesday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main St.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive, from 9-11 a.m.
Saturday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown, 9 a.m. to noon, Clark Elementary, 6033 North Highway 146 in Baytown.
June 17: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive, from 9-11 a.m.
June 20: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Hillside Church/Iglesia Hillside, 12319 Highway 146 in Mont Belvieu.
