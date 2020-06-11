Mary Demura never expected to run a pizza place during a pandemic let alone one that also featured a heat wave in the first week of June.
Throw in a busted air conditioner and when all things came to a head, the people of Mont Belvieu, Baytown and Old River Winfree among others stepped up to help Demura and Simple Simon’s Pizza cool down.
Quite unprecedented for a business that has been making pizza pies for almost a quarter of a century.
Simple Simon’s Pizza, 12726 FM Road 1409 in Old River-Winfree, saw it’s air conditioner go kaput on June 5 and Demura posted the restaurant’s ills on the establishments Facebook page.
“I put on there that we needed an air conditioner person to come out and 10 minutes later and someone called us and gave us an estimate,” Demura said. “Then it broke out from there. They started putting up a PayPal thing for donations and it just went crazy.”
Demura admitted on her post that she had almost “passed out” from the heat in the kitchen as she tried to make pizzas while working in near 100-degree temperatures.
Desired Temperatures Heating and Air came forth and would do the work for $3,800 – with a $500 discount – and the chatter began in the ‘What’s Going on in Mont Belvieu’ Facebook group to give Demura’s establishment a hand.
“I just must be really loved to have Old River, Mont Belvieu, Baytown and Dayton help,” Demura said, but admitted she didn’t know personally who the “Lisa” was that stepped up to help.
That leader of the good Samaritan movement was Lisa Johnston, office administrator for First United Methodist Church in Mont Belvieu.
“I was scrolling Facebook, and I saw the need,” Johnston said. “I’ve had other successful fundraising efforts through COVID-19 by using my “What’s going on in Mont Belvieu?” that has almost 14,500 local followers. I know Mary and crew have helped out so much in the community by feeding families, I wanted to make sure that the community had an easy and effective way to give back through donating.”
The PayPal link was posted, and the donations came rushing in and were complete by Monday after beginning over the weekend.
Demura is moved by the entire process that will allow her and the works of Simple Simon’s a chance to breathe easier and cooler once the work should be completed in the next couple of days.
“I was in shock because that’s not what I asked for and only asked for an air conditioner person since we needed a new one put in here,” Demura said. “Lisa called the air condition people and they told her how much it was. This just shows you our town and how great we are.
“I think the reason they did it is because when the virus broke out, the kids all got kept out of school and we kept feeding the kids at lunch for three months – about 150 to 200 a day with a drive through. I think that’s what started it all.”
Johnston said that with the various fundraising movements initiated within the community, PayPal has chosen it – through her – to research how they been helping people during the pandemic.
“The final day to submit entries just happened to be when the community came together and filled the need for Simple Simon’s so quickly,” Johnston said. “It was an honor to be able to brag on our community to those who are working toward making PayPal a more simple and efficient way to fundraise. The community exceeded the goal in two hours. That’s pretty impressive.”
Demura is more than grateful for this display of kindness.
“I’m going to cry from happiness,” Demura said. “Who would think people would do this? We try to help our community: That’s who we are.”
