The Baytown Lions Club had its officer installation meeting and handed out awards. From left, New Officers and Directors:  Lions Kathy Anderson, Director; Wally Vosloh, 1st VP; Dwayne Litteer,  Treasurer;  Sarah Baldwin, Past President;  Mark David Sherron, 3rd VP; Garry Nelson, Director; Anthony Price, 2nd VP; Harvey Oyler, Lion Tamer; Carol Leskovjan, Secretary; Beth Thompson, President; Joe Wilson,Tail Twister; Travis Gaynor, Tail Twister; Vaughn Davidson, Tail Twister.

