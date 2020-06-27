The Baytown Lions Club had its officer installation meeting and handed out awards. From left, New Officers and Directors: Lions Kathy Anderson, Director; Wally Vosloh, 1st VP; Dwayne Litteer, Treasurer; Sarah Baldwin, Past President; Mark David Sherron, 3rd VP; Garry Nelson, Director; Anthony Price, 2nd VP; Harvey Oyler, Lion Tamer; Carol Leskovjan, Secretary; Beth Thompson, President; Joe Wilson,Tail Twister; Travis Gaynor, Tail Twister; Vaughn Davidson, Tail Twister.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Governor shuts down bars, limits restaurant occupancy
- County sets threat level at red
- Council votes to cancel city fireworks display
- Bayland Island hotel placed on backburner
- Baytown Lions Club officer installation
- Past, present and future
- Baytown Fire Dept. christens new boat
- New visitation policy for Baytown hospital
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Questions & answers (9)
- Named for a Confederate general, should Robert E. Lee High School and Lee College be renamed? (8)
- Vote out all the Democrats (6)
- Be the boss ... (6)
- Baytown officer under review in viral arrest (5)
- Kneeling during anthem (4)
- ‘Oft cited virtue’ (4)
- If stopped by police (4)
- Thank you, Donald Trump (4)
- Protest march to Baytown Police Department slated for today (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.