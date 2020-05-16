Baytown is rapidly growing and the Baytown Chamber of Commerce is growing with it.
The board believes that owning a facility gives the Chamber a more substantial, permanent image in the community and reflects confidence in Baytown’s future as a place to own and operate a business.
Thus, on May 12, the Baytown Chamber of Commerce broke ground for their new building.
The land located at 825 Rollingbrook Drive (directly west of Texas First Bank) was purchased with reserve funds and is owned outright. A building campaign has generated some $425,000 to date. Fund raising will continue throughout the construction phase or until the building is paid off.
The 6,000 sq.ft. building which will sit on one acre of land will feature a large board room which can be sectioned off for use by member groups, a conference room for smaller meetings, six offices, a kitchen and a large storage facility.
Construction is estimated to complete in January or February. The construction financing is provided by Texas First Bank.
The chamber office is the community reception center for visitors and guests, the planning and work center for more than 1,200 members and the business center for coordinating and directing the program of work.
The Chamber is thankful for major donations from ExxonMobil (will have the Board Room named for them); Chevron Phillips; TGS (Trans-Global Solutions, Inc); Community Toyota-KIA-Honda; BDI Resources, Inc.; Community Resource Credit Union; and R.D. Burnside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.