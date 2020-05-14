Antoinette “Toni” Hendricks, Life Skills teacher at Alamo Elementary, is the James Becker Thomson Special Education Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year. As the 45th recipient of this award, established by Dr. Richard Thomson, a retired ophthalmologist, in honor of his late brother James, who benefited from special education services, she joins many other excellent Goose Creek CISD teachers selected through the years for the honor.
Hendricks has spent her 11-year career at Alamo Elementary. She is working on her ESL certification and plans to start her master’s degree. While many find it difficult to teach elementary students who are all at different levels, Hendricks says she loves her job.
“I enjoy talking to my students and finding out about their interests,” Hendricks said. “I love to see them learn a concept and apply it later. It’s a beautiful world to be in! Every day I learn something from my students about overcoming obstacles.”
Christina Ritter, director of Special Education for Goose Creek CISD, praises Hendricks as positive, organized and creative.
“She never says no to any task,” Ritter said.
Hendricks lives in La Porte with her husband Ricky and their three children.
