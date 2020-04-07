With the thought that no one should go hungry during the current Harris County Stay-At-Home order, and because many in elderly population already have difficulties getting out anyway, Commissioner Adrian Garcia is expanding the existing homebound senior daily free hot meal delivery program in Precinct 2. Any Precinct 2 resident who is age 60 or older possessing limited resources and is unable to leave their home due to illness, disability, or lack of mobility could qualify.
Seniors that qualify will receive daily, nutritious hot meals delivered directly to their door by Precinct 2 staff. Anyone who believes they are eligible for this service is asked to register on an online form on the Harris Co. Precinct 2 website (https://www.hcp2.com/programs/precinct-2-meal-program). Those without internet access are asked to apply over the phone via the Precinct 2 Hotline (713-274-2222) which is active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
After submitting an application, a Harris County Precinct 2 representative will evaluate applicants’ conditions. Evaluations will include assessing the ability to perform daily activities such as food preparations and shopping, how often the applicant leaves their home, as well as their access to other assistance services.
People may qualify for home deliveries if they are:
• Ages 60 and over.
• Homebound due to illness, disability, or frailty.
• Unable to prepare nourishing meals due to limited mobility, psychological, or mental impairment.
• Without resources such as family and friends.
