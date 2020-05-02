The stay-at-home order expires in 30 minutes as of this writing. I look back over the past 50 days and it seems as if it has all been a dream. Did our federal and local governments overreact to COVID-19? I think of Italy and understand their caution as I cast a wary eye at the motives of some.
Schools closed for spring break and then our world began to close because it was broken, too.
Were we fearing Hurricane Harvey while we fled Hurricane Rita?
Those with health problems had to heed the warnings. God knows they’ve suffered enough.
And to every person with OCD, germaphobia and anxiety, I want to say I see and understand you. You’ve spent a lifetime telling yourself the monster under the bed isn’t real and then you saw it come to life before your eyes.
And then the unimaginable happened. Many others saw it too.
As time has marched on, I have grown weary of the news. I stopped reading of politics last June and cast seldom a glance at news sites until I was forced to take notice in March. I long for the day I can turn my attention elsewhere once more.
However, there has been a silver lining on the clouds. I was reminded that there is much I take for granted and there is only One that is immutable: Hebrews 13:8 says Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. He alone is our source and He is all we need.
I wouldn’t change these realizations, for they have changed me.
What will the world look like tomorrow? I don’t think things will ever be the same. There are wheels that have been set in motion and they are sure of their course.
I have intentions, but they are written in the sand. The winds of change may very well sweep them away.
However, I will say this. I hope the lessons I have learned are not soon forgotten.
Over the past 50 days I have often thought that humanity had been sleeping until we were awakened by this virus. Our eyes have been closed for way too long and there is much to see.
During the course of this writing, I paused to scroll through Instagram. Interestingly enough, I saw this post by author Bob Goff: “Dreams aren’t what happens when we’re asleep, but when we’re fully awake to God’s greater purposes for our lives.”
Stacy Parent is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
