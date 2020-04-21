Our lives have been turned upside down, but this is not the first time and won’t be the last. Our neighboring city, Galveston has seen more than its share of death and destruction. In 1920 the Black Death plague sent a cold fear through the beautiful vacation city and led the citizens to declare war on rats.
Not the most well-known of Galveston’s bleak history but local historians argue that the public health crisis caused by the plague left an enduring mark on the island. With the city raised and the sea wall completed after the 1900 storm, Galveston was set to become an entertainment destination because of its resorts and gambling casinos.
A dock-workers strike divided blacks and whites so civil unrest led to violence in the streets, but the bathing beauties crowded the sea wall and the sandy beaches.
Bubonic plague kills by attacking the immune system. Death can occur within 5 to 7 days after symptoms occur. It causes a quick and painful death. Many visitors entered Galveston from around the world through the ports, but rats also came on the ships and carried fleas.
Rat catchers captured and killed more than 46,000 over the course of a year. Homeowners were required to pull up the floors of their houses once a week to be sure rats were not hiding there. A warning about rat poison was painted on the seawall during the bubonic plague outbreak. By 1921 there were no diagnosed cases of bubonic plague. The doctors eliminated it altogether.
If plague infested rats appeared in Galveston today, Galveston would have a weapon that was not available in 1920: antibiotics. Galveston would immediately include the doctors, first responders, every citizen in a drive to use every means to eliminate them.
We can sympathize with victims who go into septic shock and have hope that this too will pass. What will reporters write about the Coronavirus in years to come?
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.