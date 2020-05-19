ROTA, Spain - Petty Officer 2nd Class Garrett Dannelley, a native of Baytown, serves aboard USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, homeported in Rota, Spain.
Dannelley, who has served in the Navy for four years, is a cryptologic technician responsible for maintaining electronic sensors and computer systems to collect, analyze, exploit, disseminate electronic signal and provide technical and tactical guidance to warfare commanders and protect the ship from enemy missiles.
“Being a part of an Forward Deployed Naval Force command, we do much more than commands stateside,” said Dannelley. “We are consistently training and preparing for patrols on a more demanding schedule and get to experience more thrills than most sailors I know in the Navy.”
USS Porter is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer named after U.S. Navy officers Commodore David Porter, and his son, Admiral David Dixon Porter. Guided-missile destroyers are multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare.
Dannelley, a 2016 graduate of Barbers Hill High School, joined the Navy to carry the family torch in serving his country.
“My brothers are a big inspiration to me and they both served,” Dannelley said. “One is active duty serving in Little Creek, Virginia, and the other was a Mass Communication Petty Officer, so I figured I’d do the same as them and serve my country.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Dannelley is most proud of receiving his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist insignia.
“Serving in the Navy ensures that my family and friends still have the safety and freedom that make America so amazing,” Dannelley said.
