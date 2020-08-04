Chambers

Chambers Health CEO Steven Gularte Gularte presentied longtime hospital district board member Whitley with plaque. In the front row, from left, are Nellie Lunsford and Marian Whitley; in back are Janice Jircik, Kaley Smith, Ann Newton and Gularte.

Marian Whitley was recently recognized for her effortless contributions to the Chambers County Public Hospital District Board from 1999 to 2020.

Whitley was presented with an appreciation plaque, flowers, and chocolate cake (her favorite).

